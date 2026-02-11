Uno Minda Ltd soars 1.1%

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1244.8, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.67% in last one year as compared to a 12.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.39% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1244.8, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25916. The Sensex is at 84177.45, down 0.11%. Uno Minda Ltd has risen around 2.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28173.2, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1249, up 1.19% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd is up 25.67% in last one year as compared to a 12.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.39% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 72.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

