Avantel rises after bagging Rs 123-cr order from NewSpace India

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Avantel advanced 4.95% to Rs 158 after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 122.58 crore from M/s. NewSpace India for the supply of S/X-band with Ka-band-ready full-motion antennas.

The contract, covering supply, installation, and commissioning, is scheduled for completion by August 2027. Key terms include a 2.5% security deposit and a 0.5% performance bank guarantee. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

 

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 86.4% YoY to Rs 2.74 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 20.08 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 26.8% year-on-year to Rs 51.72 crore in Q3 FY26.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

