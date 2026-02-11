Bharat Forge Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1638, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.28% in last one year as compared to a 12.46% jump in NIFTY and a 27.39% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1638, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25916. The Sensex is at 84177.45, down 0.11%. Bharat Forge Ltd has gained around 12.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28173.2, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1656, up 2.39% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 48.28% in last one year as compared to a 12.46% jump in NIFTY and a 27.39% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 56.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

