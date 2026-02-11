Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 51.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.76% to Rs 7.46 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 51.70% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.76% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.4617.6621.5811.951.181.771.171.760.851.76

