Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 51.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 57.76% to Rs 7.46 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 51.70% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.76% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.4617.66 -58 OPM %21.5811.95 -PBDT1.181.77 -33 PBT1.171.76 -34 NP0.851.76 -52

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

