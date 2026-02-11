Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 21.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 34.02 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 21.51% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 34.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.34.0234.3244.4738.8715.4613.4714.7012.8310.969.02

