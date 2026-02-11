Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit declines 22.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 47.98 crore

Net profit of Magna Electro Castings declined 22.84% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 47.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.47.9843.1415.3017.207.487.654.946.503.754.86

