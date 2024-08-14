Uravi T and Wedge Lamps standalone net profit declines 27.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 11.09 croreNet profit of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps declined 27.42% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.098.76 27 OPM %14.5216.67 -PBDT1.251.10 14 PBT0.650.53 23 NP0.450.62 -27
