Yash Chemex standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 59.34% to Rs 7.92 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Yash Chemex declined 29.41% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 59.34% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.9219.4811.742.050.760.370.760.370.240.34