Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 337.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.13% to Rs 10.75 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 337.50% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 65.13% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.756.513.814.150.640.270.470.110.350.08