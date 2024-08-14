Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 337.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.13% to Rs 10.75 croreNet profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 337.50% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 65.13% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.756.51 65 OPM %3.814.15 -PBDT0.640.27 137 PBT0.470.11 327 NP0.350.08 338
