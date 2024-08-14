Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 33.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 111.02% to Rs 36.97 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 33.91% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 111.02% to Rs 36.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.36.9717.5273.0162.677.064.956.244.634.623.45