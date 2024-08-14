Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 33.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 111.02% to Rs 36.97 croreNet profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 33.91% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 111.02% to Rs 36.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales36.9717.52 111 OPM %73.0162.67 -PBDT7.064.95 43 PBT6.244.63 35 NP4.623.45 34
