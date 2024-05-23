Business Standard
Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 411.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 22.37% to Rs 13.02 crore
Net profit of Urja Global rose 411.11% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 44.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.0210.64 22 44.4739.58 12 OPM %1.690.85 -5.193.46 - PBDT0.490.38 29 3.142.29 37 PBT0.470.09 422 2.851.98 44 NP0.460.09 411 2.041.53 33
First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

