Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 411.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Urja Global rose 411.11% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.13.0210.6444.4739.581.690.855.193.460.490.383.142.290.470.092.851.980.460.092.041.53