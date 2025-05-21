Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar index falls to 2-week low on fiscal concerns

US Dollar index falls to 2-week low on fiscal concerns

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The US dollar index slipped to around 99.5 on Wednesday, marking its third straight decline and the lowest level in two weeks, amid rising concerns over the US fiscal outlook. Sentiment weakened after President Trump failed to rally support for his tax bill, following Moodys downgrade of the US credit rating. Fed officials also warned of risks from trade policies, highlighting a weakening labor market and possible stagflation. Traders now await the US-Japan meeting at the G7 finance summit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade higher; realty shares climb over 2%

Barometers trade higher; realty shares climb over 2%

EIH Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 263 cr

EIH Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 263 cr

RMC Switchgears hits the roof after PAT rises over threefold to Rs 21 crore in H2 FY25

RMC Switchgears hits the roof after PAT rises over threefold to Rs 21 crore in H2 FY25

Market near day's high; pharma shares surge over 1%

Market near day's high; pharma shares surge over 1%

Laxmi Organic slides after Q4 PAT tumbles 51% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Laxmi Organic slides after Q4 PAT tumbles 51% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon