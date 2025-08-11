Monday, August 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index net speculative shorts at four and half year high

US dollar index net speculative shorts at four and half year high

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
US dollar index speculators added to their net short position to reach levels similar to almost one month ago, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -4156 contracts in the data reported through August 5, 2025, showing an increase of -2874 net positions compared to the previous week. With this, the net speculative shorts are highest in four and half years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Leo Dryfruits gains after securing major supply order from Govt-backed KPKB

Leo Dryfruits gains after securing major supply order from Govt-backed KPKB

BSE SME BLT Logistics hits the fast lane on market entry

BSE SME BLT Logistics hits the fast lane on market entry

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting

Union Cabinet approves targeted subsidy of Rs 12000 crore for PMUY for FY26

Union Cabinet approves targeted subsidy of Rs 12000 crore for PMUY for FY26

BSE SME Essex Marine hits choppy waters on market debut

BSE SME Essex Marine hits choppy waters on market debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon