Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting



Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with significant gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty scaled above the 24,450 mark. Market participants awaited for economic data releases, including WPI, CPI and trade balance, scheduled for later this week.

Realty shares advanced after declining in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 305.87 points or 0.38% to 80,163.66. The Nifty 50 index added 101.15 points or 0.42% to 24,466.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.21%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,898 shares rose and 2,020 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

 

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of All Time Plastics received bids for 1,90,83,816 shares as against 1,05,46,297 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Monday (11 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.81 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of JSW Cement received bids for 14,92,91,994 shares as against 18,12,94,964 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Monday (11 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.82 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle received bids for 5,57,032 shares as against 1,65,14,421 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Monday (11 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0039 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty realty index added 0.85% to 9,208. The index declined 4.16% in the past four trading session.

Brigade Enterprises (up 1.91%), Lodha Developers (up 1.74%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.29%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.02%) and Sobha (up 0.89%), Anant Raj (up 0.83%), DLF (up 0.82%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.64%), Godrej Properties (up 0.28%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Lupin rose 0.90% after the company announced the launch of Glucagon for Injection USP, 1 mg/vial, packaged in an emergency kit, in the United States.

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.14% after the company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia traded higher on Monday as investors awaited official announcement on changes to the August 12 deadline for the trade truce between the U.S. and China.

This week trade and geopolitics will take centre stage with the looming U.S. tariff deadline on China due to expire on Tuesday and markets are expecting that this will get extended again. Further, President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss Ukraine.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite ended last week at fresh closing highs, and the S&P 500 closed on the threshold of another milestone. The Dow also finished the week on a high note. A rally in Apple which has been a significant laggard this year helped bolster the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 206.97 points, or 0.47%, to 44,175.61, the S&P 500 gained 49.45 points, or 0.78%, to 6,389.45 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 207.32 points, or 0.98%, to 21,450.02.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

