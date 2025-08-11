Monday, August 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME BLT Logistics hits the fast lane on market entry

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Shares of BLT Logistics was trading at Rs 95.49 on the BSE, a premium of 27.32% compared with the issue price of Rs 75.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90.95, a premium of 21.27% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 95.49 and a low of Rs 90.95. About 5.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

BLT Logistics' IPO was subscribed 504.43 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 August 2025 and it closed on 6 August 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 71-75 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 12,96,000 equity shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 72.94% post-IPO from 99.95% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchasing trucks and ancillary equipment, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, BLT Logistics on 1 August 2025, raised Rs 2.68 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.58 lakh shares at Rs 75 each to 2 anchor investors.

BLT Logistics is engaged in providing surface transportation of goods in containerized trucks and warehousing services to various industries and businesses. The company mainly serves B2B customers which require transporting bulk quantities of their goods from one place to another within India. As on 31 March 2025, the company owned operational fleet of 106 vehicles having capacity ranging from 3.5MT to 18MT. As on March 2025, the company had 62 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 49.16 crore and net profit of Rs 3.83 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

