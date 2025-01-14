Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative longs at three month high

US dollar index speculative longs at three month high

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
US dollar index speculators continued to increase net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 8645 contracts in the data reported through January 7, 2025, showing an increase of 1768 net long contracts compared to the previous week and pushing them to three month top.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICRA assigns 'A-/A2+' rating to PTC Industries with 'stable' outlook

ICRA assigns 'A-/A2+' rating to PTC Industries with 'stable' outlook

Tata Communications announces collaboration with JLR for next-gen software-defined vehicles

Tata Communications announces collaboration with JLR for next-gen software-defined vehicles

Coal imports slide 3.1% in first half of FY25

Coal imports slide 3.1% in first half of FY25

Wholesale inflation eases under 2.4%, Food prices continue to rise around 9% annually

Wholesale inflation eases under 2.4%, Food prices continue to rise around 9% annually

Piramal Ent rallies on $140-mln deal from Life Healthcare Sale

Piramal Ent rallies on $140-mln deal from Life Healthcare Sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon