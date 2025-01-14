Business Standard

Tata Communications announces collaboration with JLR for next-gen software-defined vehicles

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

JLR and Tata Communications are set to enhance JLR's connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the driving experience for customers worldwide through the Tata Communications MOVE platform. The collaboration will empower JLR's next-generation software-defined vehicles with continuous connectivity and access to intelligent services even in the remotest locations across 120 countries. The latest collaboration is an extension of their existing partnership to future-proof the carmaker's digital transformation.

Leveraging Tata Communications MOVE platform, JLR's upcoming medium-sized SUVs built on the new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) will seamlessly transition between mobile networks and operators, enabling non-stop access to personalised connected services, such as media streaming. The platform will also enable greater and more secure data exchange between JLR and its customers' vehicles, delivering more efficient software over-the-air (SOTA) updates and supporting the rollout of evolving advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

 

Every day, JLR's fleet of connected vehicles generates 2.5 terabytes (TB) of data, with half a million electronic control units (ECUs) updated per month on average over the last 12 months. The use of Tata Communications MOVE platform will increase this data exchange and enable JLR engineers to harness deeper insights, monitor vehicle performance in real-time, and enable more prompt updates over the air to improve vehicle maintenance and servicing, reducing costs for the car owners and JLR.

The advanced vehicles, expected to hit the roads in 2026, will deliver a smarter and more intelligent driving experience.

The introduction of the Tata Communications MOVE will offer JLR customers:

Resilient wireless communication technologies to help track vehicles in the most demanding environments

Increased and more frequent vehicle software updates delivered over the air to improve vehicle diagnostics and updates

Tailored connections will keep customers and their families connected to their preferred applications and vehicle features, wherever they are in the world

Simplified and effortless connectivity plans, accessible via a single provider

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

