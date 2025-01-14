Business Standard

Wholesale inflation eases under 2.4%, Food prices continue to rise around 9% annually

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 2.37% (provisional) for the month of December, 2024 (over December, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in December, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of textiles and non-food articles etc. The month over month change in WPI for the month of December, 2024 stood at (-) 0.38% as compared to November, 2024. Primary Articles index decreased by 2.07% to 193.8 (provisional) in December, 2024 from 197.9 (provisional) for the month of November, 2024. Fuel & Power index increased by 1.90% to 149.9 (provisional) in December, 2024 from 147.1 (provisional) for the month of November, 2024. Manufactured Products index was 143.0 in December, 2024 (provisional), same as that in the month of November, 2024 (provisional). WPI Food Index consisting of 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group decreased from 200.3 in November, 2024 to 195.9 in December, 2024. The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 8.92% in November, 2024 to 8.89% in December, 2024.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

