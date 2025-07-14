Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

US dollar index speculators further reduced net short position but continue to stay near 4-year low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 3986 contracts in the data reported through July 08, 2025, showing a decrease of 296 net positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NSE SME Smarten Power Systems lights up on market debut

Reliance Infra edges higher after India Ratings upgrades rating by three-notches to 'B/stable'

Apeejay Surrendra Park inks MoU with Katsons Hotel to lease, operate 138 rooms

Oriana Power surges after bagging Rs 212-cr BESS project from KPTCL

Agriculture Minister directs states to ensure adequate availability of fertilizers

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

