Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators increase net short position

US dollar index speculators increase net short position

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

US dollar index speculators increased net short position near four and half month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 1108 contracts in the data reported through May 06, 2025, showing an increase of 659 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 12 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

