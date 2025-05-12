Monday, May 12, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Navin Fluorine Intl Q4 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 95 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7/sh

Navin Fluorine Intl Q4 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 95 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7/sh

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Navin Fluorine International's consolidated net profit jumped 34.95% to Rs 94.98 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 70.38 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rallied 16.44% year on year to Rs 700.94 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 601.95 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 59.93% YoY to Rs 127.02 crore in Q4 FY25.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 178.71 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 62.39% compared with Rs 110.05 crore in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved by 721 Bps to 25.50% in Q4 FY25 as against 18.28% in Q4 FY24.

 

Revenue from high-performance product (HPP) jumped 10% YoY to Rs 326 crore during the quarter. The growth was driven by higher volumes and improved realizations.

Revenue from specialty chemicals increased 1% YoY to Rs 259 crore in Q4 FY25 with optimal capacity utilization at Dahej & Surat with strong order visibility for FY26. The company said that the 2 new molecules planned supplies to begin in Q1FY26.

In Q4 FY25, revenue from contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) zoomed 141% YoY to Rs 115 crore.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-2025 subject to approval of the members of the company at the forthcoming 27 the annual general meeting to be held on 31 July 2025.

Navin Fluorine International belongs to a reputed industrial house of Padmanabh Mafatlal Group in India. It has largest integrated fluorochemicals complex in India. The company primarily focuses on fluorine chemistry - producing refrigeration gases, chemicals, inorganic bulk fluorides, specialty organofluorines and offers Contract Research and manufacturing services.

Shares of Navin Fluorine International shed 0.19% to currently trade at Rs 4,572.90 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

