US dollar index speculators stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 3224 contracts in the data reported through December 10, 2024, showing an increase of 170 net short contracts compared to the previous week.
