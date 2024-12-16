Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators stay net short

US dollar index speculators stay net short

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 3224 contracts in the data reported through December 10, 2024, showing an increase of 170 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 400 pts lower at 81,750; Metal, Oil, financials weigh; Midcaps outperform

IPO

Final Hours! IKS IPO closes today: Subscription zooms 4x, GMP up 30%

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Parliament session LIVE updates: Sitharaman initiates Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha

Airtel

Bharti Airtel slips after DoT imposes Rs 79,000 penalty; check details here

Gautam Adani, Adani

US' case against Gautam Adani strong but extradition unlikely: Experts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon