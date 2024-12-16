Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's private sector maintains strong growth at the end of 2024

India's private sector maintains strong growth at the end of 2024

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors registered 60.7 at the end of the 2024 calendar year.

Rising from a final reading of 58.6 in November, the latest reading highlighted the strongest growth rate for four months.

Indian private sector output growth strengthened to its highest in four months during December, according to the latest HSBC flash PMI data compiled by S&P Global.

The acceleration was reflected in both the manufacturing and service sectors, as companies across the two segments welcomed a faster upturn in new business intakes.

 

Aggregate job creation climbed to a survey peak amid a faster increase in outstanding business volumes and optimistic expectations four output in 2025. Meanwhile, a moderation in cost pressures somewhat curbed charge inflation.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI a single-figure snapshot of factory business conditions calculated from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases recovered from November's two-month low of 56.5 to 57.4 in December. This pointed to an improvement in manufacturing sector conditions that was substantial and stronger than seen on average across the series history.

Demand for Indian goods and services continued to improve in December, as seen by a sharp increase in new orders that was the most pronounced since July.

With new business remaining on an upward trend, private sector firms in India continued to expand operating capacities by recruiting extra staff.

More From This Section

SBEC Sugar hits the roof after receiving approval to expand capacity to 10,000 TCD

SBEC Sugar hits the roof after receiving approval to expand capacity to 10,000 TCD

Vishal Mega Mart IPO ends with 27.28x subscription

Vishal Mega Mart IPO ends with 27.28x subscription

One MobiKwik Systems IPO ends with 119.38x subscription

One MobiKwik Systems IPO ends with 119.38x subscription

Volumes spurt at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Dixon Tech hits life high on pact to setup new mfg JV with vivo India

Dixon Tech hits life high on pact to setup new mfg JV with vivo India

For the second month in a row, business optimism among private sector companies strengthened in December. Finally, manufacturing-only data showed that firms scaled up input purchasing in December.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 400 pts lower at 81,750; Metal, Oil, financials weigh; Midcaps outperform

IPO

Final Hours! IKS IPO closes today: Subscription zooms 4x, GMP up 30%

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Parliament session LIVE updates: Sitharaman initiates Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha

Airtel

Bharti Airtel slips after DoT imposes Rs 79,000 penalty; check details here

Gautam Adani, Adani

US' case against Gautam Adani strong but extradition unlikely: Experts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon