Dhani Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 85.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 39.47% to Rs 117.56 crore
Net Loss of Dhani Services reported to Rs 85.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 196.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.47% to Rs 117.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 375.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 479.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.51% to Rs 422.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales117.5684.29 39 422.85608.53 -31 OPM %-48.03-254.38 --55.59-62.76 - PBDT-60.43-214.47 72 -271.76-416.75 35 PBT-74.88-231.58 68 -334.50-507.59 34 NP-85.51-196.05 56 -375.21-479.58 22
First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

