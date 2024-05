Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Wipro announced the appointment of Sanjeev Jain as the Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Sanjeev succeeds Amit Choudhary, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organization. Sanjeev will report to Srinivas Pallia and will continue to be a member of Wipro's Executive Committee.