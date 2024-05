Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Remsons-Uni Autonics (RUAPL) a part of the Remsons Group is thrilled to announce its recent success in securing a LOI for a prestigious contract, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward continued growth and expansion. The total value of the order is Rs. 30 crore over a period of 3 years.