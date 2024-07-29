Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US equities end week on positive note

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Stocks on the Wall Street moved sharply higher during trading on Friday with major averages showing strong moves to the upside and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 bouncing off their lowest closing levels in over a month. The Dow surged 654.27 points or 1.6 percent to 40,589.34, the Nasdaq shot up 176.16 points or 1.0 percent to 17,357.88 and the S&P 500 jumped 59.88 points or 1.1 percent to 5,459.10. For the week, the Dow advanced by 0.8 percent, but the S&P 500 slid by 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq slumped by 2.1 percent. All sectors posted gains, led by industrials as 3M soared 23.1%, marking its best day since at least 1972. Investors are preparing for next week's quarterly earnings reports from four of the Magnificent Seven tech giants: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta.
On the economic front, US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index inched up by 0.1 percent in June after coming in unchanged in May. The uptick by the index matched expectations. The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index slowed to 2.5 percent in June from 2.6 percent in May. Core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 0.2 percent in June after inching up by 0.1 percent in May.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the bond market, treasuries moved higher amid a positive reaction to the inflation data. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell below 4.2%. The dollar index is also quoting slightly lower below 104 mark.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty PSU Bank index surges 3%; PNB soars 7% on strong Q1 results

Ola Electric's IPO price out! How does it stack up against listed peers?

LIVE news: SC to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea today in liquor policy case

South Korea provides $400 million to small biz hit by Qoo10 payment delays

Rau's IAS centre tragedy: The high cost of libraries in coaching hubs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon