US Market ends lower as inflation report looms

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 23.39 points, or 0.06%, to 38,949.74. The S&P500 index shed 8.42 points, or 0.17%, to 5,069.76. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down 87.56 points, or 0.55%, to 15,947.74.
Total 7 of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with real estate sector being top performer, rising 1.28%, while information technology sector was bottom performer, falling 0.55%.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Commerce Department released report on Wednesday, showing real gross domestic product in the fourth quarter was downwardly revised to 3.2% from the previously reported 3.3%.
