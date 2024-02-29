Mphasis launches intelligent document processing solution - DeepInsights Doc AI

DeepInsights Doc AI offers a tailored LLM solution designed for enterprise-specific requirements around document processing, covering Information Extraction, Information Discovery, Context-Aware Search, and Insight Generation with Recommendations. The solution can be self-hosted within enterprise cloud ensuring greater flexibility.

DeepInsights Doc AI is customizable to enterprise needs and accelerates the journey through well-architected trainable pipelines. This is essential for businesses that need to process a wide range of documents or extract specific types of information. DeepInsights Doc AI is designed for optimal and scalable LLM deployments on cloud, which makes solution cost-effective. Businesses processing a considerable volume of documents annually could experience significant savings.

Mphasis expertise in designing document-specific composite tasks, finetuning models with historical data and custom evaluation metrices along with right choice of LLMs drives DeepInsights Doc AI.

Mphasis announced the launch of DeepInsights Doc AI, an intelligent document processing solution, powered by generative AI. Through this platform, Mphasis will help enterprise clients extract context-specific information from documents, regardless of their format or layout, and integrate it with downstream IT systems to generate actionable insights.