Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks reach new record highs

US stocks reach new record highs

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Major indices further gain further upside following supportive consumer sentiment data

The Dow climbed 259.65 points (0.6%) to 43,988.99, the Nasdaq inched up 17.32 points (0.1%) to 19,286.78 and the S&P 500 rose 22.44 points or 0.4% to 5,995.54.

In U.S. economic news, preliminary data released by the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment has improved by more than expected in the month of November. The consumer sentiment index climbed to 73 in November from 70 in October.

On the inflation front, the report said year-ahead inflation expectations slipped to 2.6% in November from 2.7% in October, hitting the lowest level since December 2020.

 

Long-run inflation expectations, inched up to 3.1% in November from 3% in October, remaining modestly elevated relative to the range of readings seen in the two years pre-pandemic.

With the yield on the benchmark ten-year note pulling back further off the four-month closing high set on Wednesday, utilities, commercial real estate and telecom stocks all move notably higher.

Steel stocks showed a significantly moved downwards, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index falling by 1.6% after ending Thursday's trading at a seven-month closing high. Oil service and gold stocks displayed weakness moving lower along with the price of their associated commodities.

Asia Pacific stocks turned in mixed performance on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.1%. Meanwhile, the major European markets moved downwards. French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.2%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both slide by 0.8%.

More From This Section

Biocon soars after USFDA classifies Bengaluru unit as VAI

Biocon soars after USFDA classifies Bengaluru unit as VAI

Inter-bank FX contracts involving INR shall be reported in hourly batches within 30 minutes from completion

Inter-bank FX contracts involving INR shall be reported in hourly batches within 30 minutes from completion

Data Patterns (India) slides as Q2 PAT decline 10% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Data Patterns (India) slides as Q2 PAT decline 10% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Puravankara hits the floor as Q2 net loss widens to Rs 17 cr

Puravankara hits the floor as Q2 net loss widens to Rs 17 cr

GE Vernova hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 145 cr

GE Vernova hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 145 cr

In the bond market, treasuries extended the notable rebound seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.5 bps to 4.30%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, financials drive Sensex 250 pts higher to 79,750, Nifty around 24,250

Mpox, blood

New study claims Mpox clade la has evolved to spread from human to human

Prajwal Revanna,Prajwal,Revanna

LIVE news: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

Donald Trump, Trump

'Hush money' conviction case: Judge to rule on Trump's immunity claim

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

TMC complains to EC, claims poll code violation by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon