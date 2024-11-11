Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Amazon Seller Services cuts net loss by 28% in FY24; revenue jumps 14%

Amazon Seller Services cuts net loss by 28% in FY24; revenue jumps 14%

The company also reduced its net loss by 28 per cent during the year to Rs 3,469 crore, showed financial data sourced from business intelligence firm Tofler

Amazon

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon Seller Services, the Indian marketplace platform of the e-commerce firm, reported a 14 per cent increase in operating revenue in the last financial year (FY24) at Rs 25,406 crore.
 
The company also reduced its net loss by 28 per cent during the year to Rs 3,469 crore, showed financial data sourced from business intelligence firm Tofler.
 
The company’s total expenses for the financial year were reported as Rs 29,062 crore. Other major costs included depreciation, depletion, and amortisation expenses of Rs 3,140.6 crore; advertising and sales promotion expenses of Rs 3,586 crore; and transportation and distribution expenses of Rs 7,488 crore.
 
 
Amazon Seller Services generates most of its revenue from third-party seller services, subscription services including Amazon Prime, and marketplace-related services, primarily sales of advertising services. The company provides marketing support services to related parties. It also earns royalty revenue, which represents income from licensing of digital content to related parties.
 
The company’s competitor, Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its revenue to Rs 17,907.3 crore in FY24. Flipkart Internet’s losses declined 41 per cent to Rs 2,358 crore, according to Tofler.
 
Amazon India’s revenue from sales or rendering of marketplace services was Rs 14,285 crore in FY24, an increase of 14 per cent.
 
The revenue from rendering of other marketplace-related services grew 23 per cent to Rs 6,649 crore.

More From This Section

LG Electronics

LG adds Axis Capital to arrange $1.5 billion for potential IPO listing

Vedanta

Vedanta plans to invest $500 mn in display glass maker AvanStrate Inc

Flipkart wishmasters delivering orders on EVs

Flipkart achieves EV deployment target of over 10,000 in delivery fleet

Swiggi, Zomato

Swiggy pilots 'Yello' service marketplace as Zomato eyes concierge model

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki launches all-new version of Dzire to strengthen product range

 
Amazon is facing stiff competition from quick commerce players, as the 15- to 20-minute delivery provided by companies like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart is taking a significant portion of product sales away from players like Flipkart and Amazon.
 
Amazon India recently said its month-long Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2024 witnessed 1.4 billion customer visits, the highest ever. More than 85 per cent of customers were from non-metro cities. Last year, Amazon India saw 1.1 billion customer visits during the event, with almost 4 million new customers.
 
Flipkart recently said it recorded an overall 7.2 billion visits in terms of customer engagement this festival season between September 1 and October 28.
 

Also Read

PremiumSaurabh Srivastava, vice president, categories, Amazon India

More than 85% Amazon sale customers from non-metros: Saurabh Srivastava

Amazon

Amazon India records high growth in premium product sales during festivals

Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 records 1.4 billion customer visits

food delivery, online delivery

Quick commerce boom: Industry giants race to claim their slice of the pie

NPCI, UPI

Amazon Great Indian Festival: How to turn UPI payments into Rs 10k rewards

Topics : Amazon India E-marketplace Online shopping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon