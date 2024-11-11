Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SIP book hits record high of Rs 24509 crore in October 2024

SIP book hits record high of Rs 24509 crore in October 2024

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), the industry trade body for mutual funds, showed today that the Systematic Investment Plans or SIP book stood at Rs 25,322 crore in October, hitting a record high against Rs 24,509 crore in last month. The number of SIP accounts also stood at its highest ever at 10.12 crore in October 2024 as compared to 9.87 crore in September. AMFI data showed that pen-ended equity mutual fund inflows spiked 21.69% compared to previous month to Rs 41,887 crore in October across the equity fund segment.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

