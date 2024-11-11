Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 65.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.68% to Rs 54.84 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu Ventures declined 65.31% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.68% to Rs 54.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.8465.82 -17 OPM %6.317.46 -PBDT2.774.39 -37 PBT1.533.25 -53 NP1.193.43 -65
