Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.62% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 58.62% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.29 -59 OPM %-16.6744.83 -PBDT0.160.10 60 PBT0.160.10 60 NP0.150.10 50
