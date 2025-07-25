UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 6.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 546.89 croreNet profit of UTI Asset Management Company declined 6.81% to Rs 236.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 254.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 546.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 529.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales546.89529.22 3 OPM %62.1666.35 -PBDT338.29352.51 -4 PBT326.02341.32 -4 NP236.85254.17 -7
