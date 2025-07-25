Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit rises 19.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.84% to Rs 3.00 croreNet profit of Shekhawati Industries rose 19.07% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 81.84% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.0016.52 -82 OPM %59.679.69 -PBDT3.022.48 22 PBT2.812.36 19 NP2.812.36 19
