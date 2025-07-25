Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit rises 19.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit rises 19.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 81.84% to Rs 3.00 crore

Net profit of Shekhawati Industries rose 19.07% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 81.84% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.0016.52 -82 OPM %59.679.69 -PBDT3.022.48 22 PBT2.812.36 19 NP2.812.36 19

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Amerise Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 169.43% in the June 2025 quarter

G R Infraprojects emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 290 cr project

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO subscribed 63%

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

