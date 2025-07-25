STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 288.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 0.47 croreNet profit of STEL Holdings rose 288.89% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.470.39 21 OPM %51.0635.90 -PBDT0.480.14 243 PBT0.470.12 292 NP0.350.09 289
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content