Quest Laboratories standalone net profit rises 177.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Quest Laboratories standalone net profit rises 177.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 52.00% to Rs 23.18 crore

Net profit of Quest Laboratories rose 177.03% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.00% to Rs 23.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.1815.25 52 OPM %16.4811.74 -PBDT5.031.82 176 PBT4.821.67 189 NP4.101.48 177

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

