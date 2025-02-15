Business Standard

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 168.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 15.69% to Rs 932.43 crore

Net loss of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 168.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 116.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.69% to Rs 932.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 805.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income932.43805.98 16 OPM %11.6848.77 -PBDT-237.94152.05 PL PBT-237.94152.05 PL NP-168.05116.06 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

