Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 79.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 79.24% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 453.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 460.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.453.82460.057.7514.4519.8650.688.5941.316.4330.97