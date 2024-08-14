Sparc Electrex standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Sparc Electrex rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.890.838.994.820.050.040.050.040.040.03