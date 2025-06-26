Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uttarakhand to hold three-tier panchayat elections on July 10

Uttarakhand to hold three-tier panchayat elections on July 10

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand has announced that the three-tier panchayat elections will be held on July 10.

Issuing the official notification, State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar stated that the nomination process will begin on June 25, with the last date for filing nominations being June 28. The elections will cover Gram Panchayats, Block Panchayats, and Zila Panchayats, enabling people across rural Uttarakhand to elect their local representatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INTELLECT launches Open Business Impact AI Platform on PF Cloud at GIFT City

INTELLECT launches Open Business Impact AI Platform on PF Cloud at GIFT City

Nifty trades tad above 25,400 level; oil & gas shares in demand

Nifty trades tad above 25,400 level; oil & gas shares in demand

Lupin launches Prucalopride tablets in U.S. market

Lupin launches Prucalopride tablets in U.S. market

Abbott India Ltd soars 3.58%, up for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd soars 3.58%, up for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon