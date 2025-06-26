Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 796.4, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% jump in NIFTY and a 14.63% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 796.4, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25378.3. The Sensex is at 83219.23, up 0.56%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 2.66% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26851.2, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 795.6, up 1.49% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 34.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% jump in NIFTY and a 14.63% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 93.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

