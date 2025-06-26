Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Abbott India Ltd soars 3.58%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 32815, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.86% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% gain in NIFTY and a 11.15% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 32815, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25378.3. The Sensex is at 83219.23, up 0.56%. Abbott India Ltd has added around 7.89% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21804.8, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18770 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8156 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

