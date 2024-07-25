Business Standard
V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 21.60% to Rs 1477.10 crore
Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 54.11% to Rs 98.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 1477.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1214.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1477.101214.76 22 OPM %10.558.62 -PBDT154.09105.69 46 PBT132.3685.91 54 NP98.9764.22 54
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

