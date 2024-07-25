V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.60% to Rs 1477.10 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 54.11% to Rs 98.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 1477.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1214.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1477.101214.7610.558.62154.09105.69132.3685.9198.9764.22