Board of Paisalo Digital approves fund raising up to Rs 1,800 cr

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
At meeting held on 25 July 2024
The Board of Paisalo Digital at its meeting held on 25 July 2024 has approved fund raising up to Rs 1,800 crore by way of issuance of any eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible, including foreign currency convertible bonds), through permissible mode in one or more tranches, including but not limited to a private placement or through any other permissible mode.
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

