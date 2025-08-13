H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 39.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.00% to Rs 1482.20 croreNet profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 39.21% to Rs 98.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.00% to Rs 1482.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1528.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1482.201528.04 -3 OPM %17.5020.44 -PBDT167.27259.54 -36 PBT131.65224.76 -41 NP98.82162.57 -39
