Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 6.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.72% to Rs 18.08 croreNet profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 6.92% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.72% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.0813.42 35 OPM %13.0017.21 -PBDT2.392.24 7 PBT2.272.12 7 NP1.701.59 7
