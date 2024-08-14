Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 6.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.72% to Rs 18.08 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 6.92% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.72% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.0813.4213.0017.212.392.242.272.121.701.59