Adhata Global standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Adhata Global declined 77.78% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.58% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.122.648.049.090.060.200.040.180.040.18