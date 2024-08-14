Adhata Global standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.58% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of Adhata Global declined 77.78% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.58% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.122.64 -58 OPM %8.049.09 -PBDT0.060.20 -70 PBT0.040.18 -78 NP0.040.18 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content