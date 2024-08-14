BMB Music & Magnetics standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of BMB Music & Magnetics rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.310.02 1450 OPM %16.1350.00 -PBDT0.050.01 400 PBT0.050.01 400 NP0.050.01 400
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content